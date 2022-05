A National City Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The National City Police Department Saturday asked the public’s help in locating an at-risk woman.

Martha Carter, 77, was last seen in the 1900 block of Harding Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 89 pounds and was last seen wearing a white knit cap, turquoise sweater, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the location of Carter was asked to call 911 or contact National City police at 619-336-4411.

– City News Service