A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The California Highway Patrol has made 241 DUI arrests so far this holiday weekend, while three people have died on state roadways.

The agency reported the numbers late Saturday morning via Twitter, based on activity since 6 p.m. Friday.

The CHP increases patrols for what it calls the “Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period.”

Officials called seatbelt safety the primary focus, but officers also will watch for distracted driving, speeding and those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

See more If you plan on traveling this Memorial Day weekend, leave early and allow for traffic delays, eliminate any and all distractions behind the wheel, buckle up and never drive impaired. CHP officers will be patrolling California’s roadways in increased numbers looking for violations pic.twitter.com/KE78gBjheT — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 27, 2022

During the last Memorial Day holiday, 35 people died in crashes on roads under CHP jurisdiction – 63% of them were not wearing a seatbelt. Statewide, officers made 979 arrests over the period for DUIs.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also announced that it would beef up traffic oversight through Monday.