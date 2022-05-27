A DUI checkpoint. Photo courtesy San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Many believe Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but whatever your plans are this holiday weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants everyone to buckle up and not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Starting Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30, Sheriff’s Deputies will be conducting increased patrols looking for impaired drivers. If you are caught driving impaired, you will go to jail.

Driving under the influence doesn’t just mean alcohol, it also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.

To date in 2022, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has arrested 362 people for impaired driving.

If you do drink this holiday weekend, be sure to have a designated driver, ride-sharing service, or taxi ready.

This Memorial Day weekend, deputies will also be looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belt. This includes vehicles where children are not secured in child safety seats.

From May 23 through June 5, law enforcement agencies across the nation will be taking part in the Click It or Ticket seat belt mobilization campaign.

California has a primary seat belt law, which allows law enforcement officers to ticket someone for not wearing a seat belt without committing another traffic violation.

Remember: Click It or Ticket – Day and Night.

Watch our video on the high price of impaired driving by clicking on the above photo or this link. An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees.

Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Funding for the impaired driving/seat belt patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).