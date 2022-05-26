Angel Maravilla of San Diego as pictured on Facebook.

A man who shot another man to death in the Gaslamp Quarter 18 months ago was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in state prison.

Rueben David Velazquez, 28, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a gun-use allegation in connection with the Nov. 12, 2020, shooting death of Angel Maravilla, 22.

Police said Maravilla was shot around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E Street.

San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said Maravilla and an unidentified companion “were involved in an altercation with a third man” – later identified as Velazquez. He at some point pulled out a gun and shot Maravilla, who doctors pronounced dead at a hospital.

– City News Service