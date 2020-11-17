Angel Maravilla, 22, ID’d as Fatal Shooting Victim Last Week in Gaslamp District

Support Times of San Diego's growth
Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Angel Maravilla, 22, mortally wounded at E Street and Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp District shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.
Medics took Maravilla to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“The initial investigation revealed the victim and a companion were involved in an altercation with a third man,” said Lt. Matt Dobbs. “At some point during the altercation, the (third man) pulled a firearm and shot the victim.”
The reason for the fight was unclear.
Based on witness accounts and video footage from several businesses, homicide detectives identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Reuben David Velazquez, who was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said.
— City News Service
