Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Share This Article:Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a young man who was fatally shot last week during a fight near Horton Plaza.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Angel Maravilla, 22, mortally wounded at E Street and Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp District shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Medics took Maravilla to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The initial investigation revealed the victim and a companion were involved in an altercation with a third man,” said Lt. Matt Dobbs. “At some point during the altercation, the (third man) pulled a firearm and shot the victim.”

The reason for the fight was unclear.

Based on witness accounts and video footage from several businesses, homicide detectives identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Reuben David Velazquez, who was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said.

— City News Service

Angel Maravilla, 22, ID’d as Fatal Shooting Victim Last Week in Gaslamp District was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: