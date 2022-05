A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A mother and her child were taken to a hospital after being thrown from their bikes by a suspected DUI driver in a pickup truck, authorities reported Wednesday.

A 78-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silvarado was traveling on 11th Street when he collided with two bicyclists crossing the street at Fern Avenue around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The mother was taken to a hospital in a stable condition suffering serious injuries, and the unidentified child suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver and he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Traffic deputies and the Sheriff’s STAR Team were handling the investigation.