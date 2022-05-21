The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A man remained in custody Saturday following a Cherokee Point knife fight that left the victim with serious injuries, according to San Diego police.

The men fought Thursday in the 4000 block of University Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Josue Chavez, 27, is accused of stabbing the other male with a knife two times.

The suspect fled on foot, police said, while the victim was transported to the hospital where he required surgery.

Chavez was detained and then identified as the suspect. Mid-City Division detectives are investigating.

The suspect is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $30,000 bail at San Diego Central Jail, according to Sheriff’s records. He is set be arraigned Tuesday.