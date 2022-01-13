Police at the scene of the fatal officer-involved shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a robbery suspect fatally shot by police when he allegedly pulled a knife and a gun on them in Stockton.

Three officers opened fire on Isaac Andrade, 21, in the 3100 block of Imperial Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene.

The gun that Andrade allegedly pulled turned out to be an airsoft-style pellet pistol, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The events that led to the deadly shooting just west of Interstate 15 and south of state Route 94 began a short time earlier, when Andrade allegedly robbed a nearby liquor store while wielding a large knife, the lieutenant said.

Patrol officers investigating the holdup spotted the suspect walking in an alley just south of the crime scene, Brown said. As they approached, Andrade alleged reached into his jacket and produced a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a firearm in the other.

In response, SDPD Officers Michael Martinez, Michael Muniz and Angel Vidrios shot the suspect. Police and firefighters tried to revive Andrade before paramedics pronounced him dead.

Martinez has been with the SDPD for five years, Muniz for six and Vidrios for nearly seven, according to Brown.

– City News Service