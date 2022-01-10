Police at the scene of the officer-involved shooting. Courtesy OnScene.TV

San Diego Police Department officers shot a robbery suspect Monday in a Stockton-area alley.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Imperial Avenue about 7:30 a.m., SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The lieutenant said he could not immediately comment on what prompted the gunfire or disclose the extent of the suspect’s wounds. ABC10 reported that the shooting was fatal, but police have not confirmed the report.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred as officers were investigating a report of a robbery at a liquor store in the neighborhood just west of state Route 15, Sharki said.

–City News Service