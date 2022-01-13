The apartment in Spring Valley where the victim was shot to death. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A third suspect in the fatal shooting last month of a Spring Valley man in his apartment has been arrested, officials reported Thursday.

Andre L. Ford, 29, was already in custody on unrelated charges at Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego when he was re-booked Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of Jordan Amon Farmer, 25.

Farmer died late on the evening of Dec. 10, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. found the victim dead in his rental residence in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue, west of state Route 125 near the Sweetwater Reservoir.

Authorities arrested two other suspects in the case – Didesisi Kudura Franklin, 27, and Jazmin Holdren, 25 – on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30, respectively.

The department has released no suspected motive for the shooting and have not disclosed what led investigators to identify Ford, Franklin and Holdren as suspects.

– City News Service