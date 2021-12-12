The apartment in Spring Valley where the victim was shot to death. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A victim who was shot to death inside a Spring Valley apartment on Friday was identified Sunday as Jordan Amon Farmer, the sheriff’s department said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Sunday and said the preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. The manner of death was homicide.

Farmer, 25, lived at the Spring Valley apartment where he was found.

Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said. The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 8580-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service