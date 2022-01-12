The front of the home was scorched by the early-morning blaze. Courtesy OnScene.TV

City Heights neighbors of power couple Nathan Fletcher and Lorena Gonzalez reacted Wednesday to the early morning fire at the home of the re-elected county Board of Supervisors chairman and his recently resigned Assembly member wife.

No injuries were reported in a fire that forced the couple’s family to evacuate the home.

My family is safe and that is all matters. Grateful to @SDFD and @SanDiegoPD for their swift response. pic.twitter.com/euNOd8fNrp — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) January 12, 2022

Fletcher, 45, tweeted that the home was saved, with damage confined to the front of the 1,291-square-foot house.

The Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating the blaze.

The fire apparently started around 4:30 a.m. in an outdoor trash can.

Sgt. Rick Pechin of the San Diego Police Department called the fire “suspicious,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. However SDPD officials said the nature of the fire couldn’t be confirmed without an investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

Gonzalez left the Assembly in January to take a leadership post with the California Labor Federation. She and Fletcher were married in January 2017.

A next-door neighbor, who declined to give his name, said police woke his family, and he saw sparks flying up. Soon he could see flames, and police told him to leave.

He heard an officer asking Gonzalez, 50, if people lived in his own home of five years.

A quick comment from Fletcher and his wife on the fire… pic.twitter.com/ObLrSuqCby — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) January 12, 2022

“I know a lot of people don’t like the things that she stands for, and that’s true about Nathan as well,” he said. “He’s done a pretty good job with COVID restrictions and things like that.”

But he had no idea who could have set the fire or why.

“It’s a little bit creepy, yes,” said the man, who reported seeing the Fletchers exit a side door. He said the fire was doused in about 10 minutes.

According to real-estate records, the home on a quarter-acre lot was built in 1941, has four bedrooms and two baths and was last sold for $580,000 in April 2019. It’s in the Fox Canyon area of City Heights.

Another neighbor — several homes down — gave only her first name: Karyna.

“I just feel bad for them because, obviously, people are crazy and they’re targeting these people — because of their political views or whatever it might be.”

She said before the Fletcher home was refurbished, “that place was a disaster, like a crack house. All kinds of people lived in there. Like about 20 people, even more.”

She said a neighborhood “committee” forced the property owner to evict the inhabitants.

When the Fletchers came in, the house was beautifully redone, Karyna said. “They redid it really nice.”

Since the Fletchers’ arrival, Karyna hasn’t noticed much activity.

“But I have seen a police officer parked on the corner, recording information at times,” she said. “I don’t know if somebody was over there messing with them. People are crazy — you know how people are. They get into their whole politicky thing.”

She said of the Fletcher house: “They’re cool. They’re quiet. I’m probably the loudest house on the street.” She laughed and added: “Has some ghosts in there.”

Police asked her about a security camera footage. And she said her cameras covered only her own property.

Her biggest gripe, though, is traffic on the residential street with a 25 or 30 mph speed limit.

“People drive up and down this street like it’s a freeway,” Karyna said. “And I don’t know why that is…. So if a police officer would just park his car right there, like around the corner, he would catch so many speeding tickets, it would be ridiculous.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

Updated at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022