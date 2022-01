U.S. Geological Survey map whos the location of the quake and aftershocks.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake that struck Riverside County north of Borrego Springs was felt in many parts San Diego.

The quake hit at 7:19 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and was followed by two smaller aftershocks.

The USGS said residents throughout coastal San Diego felt the quake, which occurred in the Anza-Borrego State Park.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.