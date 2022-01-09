Maricris Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s sister at the prayer vigil in Chula Vista. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Family and friends marked the one-year anniversary of May “Maya” Millete going missing this weekend with a vigil at a Chula Vista park.

Millete, 39, a mother of three, was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 at her Paseo Los Gatos home in Chula Vista.

Police arrested her husband Larry Millete on suspicion of murder in October, though Maya’s body has yet to be found. He remains in custody and has entered a plea of not guilty.

“It’s a struggle,” Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet told OnScene.TV. “It’s a nightmare.”

Approximately 100 people attended the vigil at Chula Vista Community Park Saturday, recalling Maya’s upbringing in Hawaii and her beautiful singing voice.

The group listened to musicians, then held a moment of silence for Maya. They released green balloons as darkness began to fall.

One woman prayed, “Father, we will not give up searching and asking you for help to find Maya until she is home.”

Tealights bearing Maya Millete’s picture note that it’s been one year since she disappeared. Photo credit: OnScene.TV