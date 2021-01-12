Police Searching for Woman, 39, Who Went Missing From Chula Vista Home

Share This Article:

Authorities are searching for a 39-year-old Chula Vista mother of three who has been missing since last week.

Maya “May” Millete was last seen Thursday evening in her Chula Vista home near the San Miguel Ranch area, according to her family members.

They told NBC7 that she is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, freckles and a wrist tattoo.

Her family and friends plan to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Mt. San Miguel Park’s basketball courts to conduct a search party, according to the news station.

Her brother-in-law told 10News that Millete would never leave her three children — ages 4, 9 and 11 — and she would never miss her eldest daughter’s birthday, which was on Sunday.

Anyone who has seen Millette or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.

–City News Service

