Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An at-risk senior suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who drove away unattended in a vehicle Friday morning was found, Oceanside Police said.

Peruvian-born Napoleon Tafur, 89, left his residence in the 3600 block of Fordham Court at about 6:55 a.m. in a 2009 Silver Nissan Frontier, authorities said.

The Oceanside Police Department said Tafur did not have a cell phone and had not previously gone missing.

“Tafur suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may become combative if restrained,” police said. “Family members believe he may be trying to drive to Tijuana, Mexico.”

Police announced Friday afternoon that Tafur had been found, but no further details were provided.

Updated at 5:28 p.m. December 31, 2021

–City News Service