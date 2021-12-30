Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park. Photo credit: Navy.mil

A military family seeking treatment for their son crashed a car into a barrier at the entrance to Naval Medical Center San Diego Thursday.

The incident was first reported just before 5 p.m. at the entrance gate on Bob Wilson Drive, said Krishna Jackson, Naval Base San Diego’s public affairs officer.

The Tesla drove through the gate, but the driver didn’t stop to check in. Security then erected a barrier, which the Tesla crashed into.

It was unclear if the occupants were injured.

“I’d imagine they’re pretty shook up,” Jackson said.

Jackson couldn’t disclose the boy’s condition, but said he received treatment at the hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the incident, the PAO added.

– City News Service