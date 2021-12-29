A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday identified a 71-year-old man who died in a vehicle rollover accident off Interstate 805.

El Cajon resident Robert Roger Marchand died at UCSD Medical Center, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, near the Telegraph Canyon Road exit ramp off I-805.

Marchand was driving northbound on I-805 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle went onto the highway’s right shoulder and down an embankment before landing on its roof, according to a medical examiner’s report.

Paramedics then transported Marchand to USCD, but he died from his injuries.

According to the CHP traffic incident page, witnesses said the vehicle was “all over (the) roadway” before overturning.

Authorities shut down the exit ramp for 90 minutes following the accident, the CHP reported.

City News Service contributed to this article.