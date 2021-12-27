Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 20-year-old man was shot to death Sunday in Oceanside in what police described as a possible family dispute.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ely Street, according to Oceanside Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, Atenza said. His name was not released.

As officers were investigating the shooting, a vehicle believed involved in the shooting was spotted and they attempted to get the driver to pull over, she said.

The suspect did not stop and there was a short pursuit until the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Oceanside Boulevard and Foussat Road, Atenza said.

The 23-year-old man bailed out and ran but was caught and arrested, she said.