A big rig jackknifed on rain-slicked Interstate 805 in Chula Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TB

A semi-truck tractor-trailer lost control Friday in rainy weather and collided with a wall south of Bonita Road, spilling diesel fuel onto the roadway.

The accident, involving a white big rig going southbound on Interstate 805, occurred about 7:50 a.m., said California Highway Patrol spokesman Salvador Castro.

“The driver, a 41-year-old man from Mexico, lost control of the semi-truck in extremely rainy conditions, which caused the vehicle to jackknife and collide with the right shoulder wall,” said Castro. “The impact caused the fuel tank to rupture and spill approximately 80 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway and surrounding area.”

Castro said the driver, who was not identified by name, was uninjured in the collision.

The right shoulder where the accident occurred will remain closed over the next several days for repairs, Castro said.

The wreck came as the region and surrounding areas faced some flooding due to storms that through early Friday had dumped nearly two inches of rain on San Diego County.

The National Weather Service noted reports of flooding and/or debris flow in San Diego, El Cajon, Fallbrook, Poway and Temecula, along with heavy rain at Palomar Mountain and Ramona.

Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Oceanside and Poway also were hit by high winds, forecasters said.

– City News Service and staff reports