Rain outside the historic train depot in National City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Much of San Diego County is under a flood watch until noon on Friday after a heavy storm dumped nearly two inches of water on populated areas overnight.

Widespread showers early this morning will decrease through the afternoon,” the National Weather Service said, attributing the heavy rainfall to an “atmospheric river.”

As of 4:46 a.m., rain totals were 1.41 inches in Oceanside, .96 inches in Carlsbad, .74 inches in Encinitas, .54 inches at Lindbergh Field, .81 inches in El Cajon, 1.95 inches in Julian, and 1.04 inches in Escondido.

Rain showers will continue this morning, brief heavy cloud bursts will be possible thru mid-morning! There will also be heavy snow possible above 6500ft. Rain and snow will gradually taper off this afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vc7GaI7OEp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 24, 2021

Total rainfall is forecast to be 1.5 to 2.5 inches along the coast and in the valleys, 3 to 6 inches for the mountains and coastal slopes, and 0.5 to 1.5 inches in the deserts.

Snow is possible in the mountains on Friday, with light accumulation beginning around 5,500 feet.

Highs on Friday will be around 59 near the coast, around 58 in the western valleys, 50 to 55 near the foothills, 45 to 50 in the mountains and 61 to 66 in the mountains.

It will be a wet holiday period, with another storm expected to arrive on Saturday night.

“The next round of more widespread precipitation may arrive for Saturday night into Sunday with snow levels lower and precipitation amounts significantly less,” the weather service said.

Updated at 7:55 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021