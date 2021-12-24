California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

The California Highway Patrol begins its Maximum Enforcement Period after 6 p.m. Friday, continuing through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

That means that all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people died in crashes in California during the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year.

In that 78-hour period, CHP officers made 573 arrests of motorists suspected of driving under the influence.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination.”

Over the last holiday weekend, at Thanksgiving, 31 motorists died in wrecks statewide, while officers made 948 DUI arrests. The maximum enforcement period at that time extended two days longer.

The CHP also reminded motorists to remember to plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive while impaired.