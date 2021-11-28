The CHP responds to a possible DUI crash on Interstate 805 near state Route 94 on Saturday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

The California Highway Patrol reported Sunday that 31 people died in crashes during the holiday weekend, while the agency made nearly 1,000 DUI arrests.

CHP officers increased patrols throughout San Diego County and statewide in an effort to promote safety as part of the Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign.

The “maximum enforcement period” began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

The 31 people died in crashes throughout the state in CHP jurisdiction, according to a Twitter post. Officers made 948 DUI arrests.

In addition to seeking impaired drivers, the stepped-up enforcement included a search for seat belt violations, speeding and distracted driving.

For Thanksgiving 2020, the CHP arrested 868 motorists statewide for suspected DUIs; 33 people died on roadways –14 were not wearing seat belts.