A San Diego Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

One victim was conscious when located and taken to a hospital, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

Paramedics performed CPR on the second victim, according to Buttle.

The shooting was reported at 5:22 p.m. at 5000 Imperial Ave., near Euclid Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s who was wearing a hoodie and fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord.