A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was killed Saturday when he jumped off a bridge on state Route 52, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 1:16 p.m. Saturday, the man jumped about 100 yards into a canyon just east of the west bridge edge on SR-52 near Mast Boulevard, according to a CHP incident log.

Several vehicles stopped on the bridge and people were seen out of their vehicles looking over the railing, the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene at about 1:38 p.m.

A van was parked on the bridge, presumed to be the victim’s vehicle, the CHP log said.

The man jumped onto a hill area under the bridge where there was no vehicle access, so the CHP asked for an off-road vehicle to get to the body.

A freeway service patrol was asked by the CHP to tow the van to a safe area.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service