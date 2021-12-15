A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

With authorities pointing to a growing number of DUI crashes and arrests, both the San Diego and La Mesa police departments announced plans for checkpoints on Wednesday night.

San Diego officers will be stopping cars from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city limits.

The La Mesa department announced its checkpoint will be at 4900 Spring Street, but the time of operation was not revealed.

Checkpoints are routinely announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink alcohol or smoke marijuana to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes,” the San Diego department said in a statement.

In October, the San Diego County District Attorney’s office reported that fatal DUI crashes were at the highest level in two decades.