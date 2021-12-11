A man was shot to death inside an apartment in Spring Valley, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A man was shot to death inside an apartment in Spring Valley, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting, Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

“When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment,” Seiver said. “Deputies provided life-saving measures until relieved by fire department personnel.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

The shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and was investigating the shooting.

–City News Service