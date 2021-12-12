Firefighters at the scene of the University Avenue blaze. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire at University Avenue and 30th Street Sunday after they saw smoke and responded before an emergency call came through.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews discovered heavy smoke coming from the roof of the large commercial building in North Park at 9 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

They found flames in an attic that had spread from above the space occupied by Soluna Wellness to an adjacent business.

After evacuating of businesses and residents, firefighters attacked the two-alarm blaze and were able to get it under control.

Residents and most of the businesses will be allowed to return, and no injuries were reported.

The Metro Arson Strike Team also was responded to the scene, OnScene reported.