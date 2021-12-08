San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A midday fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage to a tri-level oceanfront townhouse near Belmont Park Wednesday.

An electrical problem sparked the non-injury blaze in the 700 block of Ensenada Court in Mission Beach shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to get the flames under control, the city agency reported.

Investigators set the property losses at $35,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents.