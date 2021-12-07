Andrew Primes (wearing red in back row) won a Crystal Apple Award in 2017 for work at Canyon Crest Academy. Image via Del Mar Times

A former San Diego-area substitute teacher and Boy Scouts instructor accused of having thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his computer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a possession of child porn charge.

Andrew Jared Primes, 31, was arrested in July following a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Primes, who worked for the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District, and served as an instructor for the Boys Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp.

According to the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the NCMEC report indicated Primes “was responsible for possessing and transmitting several thousand images containing child-abuse sexual imagery.”

At his arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Marnie Layon alleged that a law enforcement search of Primes’ computer turned up 4,250 images and more than 3,800 videos.

Primes remains out of custody on $25,000 bail and entered his pleas virtually at Tuesday’s hearing at the Vista courthouse.

San Diego Superior Court Judge David Berry imposed several conditions while Primes remains out on bail, including that he not be in the presence of minors without another adult nearby, and that he cannot be in any place where the primary purpose of the location is the education or recreation of children.

Defense attorney Michael Fremont, who objected to some of the out-of-custody conditions that he felt were overbroad, pushed back on assertions in the law enforcement press release announcing Primes’ arrest, which called for potential victims to contact police. Fremont said there has been no indication any victims have come forward with claims against his client, nor evidence that he transmitted or distributed any content.

Primes is due back in court Feb. 2.