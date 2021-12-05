Michael Silverstein. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday searched for a man missing from San Marcos.

A helicopter announcement asked residents for their help in locating Michael Silverstein, 58, who was last seen at around noon in the area of Rock Springs Road and Woodland Parkway.

Authorities described Silverstein as a white male, 5-foot, 9-inches tall, 320 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him was asked to call 911.

– City News Service