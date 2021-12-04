Lateche Norris. Photo credit: GoFundMe.com

A missing Indiana woman was found safe Saturday.

Investigators met with Lateche Norris, 20, and confirmed she was OK, according to the San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki.

Detectives verified Norris was not a victim of any crime.

The last known whereabouts of Norris were an East Village convenience store she visited with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Joseph “Joey” Smith, about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4, according to police.

Thursday afternoon, the department released surveillance camera footage of the couple at the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of Park Boulevard.

On Friday, Norris spoke to her mother by phone. Her family reported her missing Nov. 9.

“Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy,” the lieutenant said.

Police thanked its public safety and community partners for locating the woman.

– City News Service