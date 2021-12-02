Hoping to generate tips, authorities Thursday released an update about an Indiana woman who disappeared in San Diego a month ago.

Lateche Norris, 20, was last known to be at an East Village convenience store she visited with her boyfriend, Joseph “Joey” Smith, at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4, according to San Diego police.

The case has echos of the Gabby Petito disappearance in September, which ended with authorities locating her body in Wyoming. Like Norris, she had been traveling with a boyfriend, whose body was later discovered in Florida.

Last month, a family attorney said autopsy results indicated that Brian Laundrie, who was wanted for questioning in Petito’s death, took his own life.

Now, the SDPD has released surveillance-camera footage of Norris and Smith at the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of Park Boulevard.

At the time, Norris carried a black-and-white-checkered backpack. She wore khaki pants, a zippered black hooded sweatshirt over a navy-blue T-shirt and black skater-type shoes with white trim.

During their visit to the store, near Petco Park, Smith 26, wore black or dark-blue jeans, a long-sleeve Nike-logo T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up and the same type of skater-style shoes as Norris. He had a black-and-gray backpack.

The following day, Norris spoke to her mother by phone. Her family, who has had no contact with her since, reported her missing Nov. 9.

Lateche Norris. Photo credit: GoFundMe.com

Norris’ mother, Cheryl Walker, has told reporters she fears for her daughter’s safety due to serious fights the young woman has had with Smith, including one on the day before her disappearance.

She wrote earlier in a Facebook post that her daughter’s case was “just as important as Gabby Petito.” Walker has spent time in San Diego during the search for Norris, according to a GoFundMe page she established seeking support.

“Until she’s found I will do what’s necessary without hesitation, because she’s worth it,” Walker wrote on the fundraising page.

The SDPD has categorized Norris as an “at-risk” missing person due to “the totality of the circumstances, including the length of time (she) has been missing and the absence of anyone reporting verifiable contact with her,” according to a statement.

Norris is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on the backs of her fingers.

Smith is 6 feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, with tattoos on the left side of his neck, down his left arm and hand, and on both legs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norris or Smith is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000. The case number is 21-501043.

– City News Service contributed to this report.