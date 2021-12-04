A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday with life- threatening injuries after a shooting in Mission Bay Park.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday during a party in the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Heims said at some point a physical struggle occurred and the victim was shot multiple times in the hand and abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There was no immediate description of a possible suspect in the shooting.

Heims said detectives from the police department’s northern division are in charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives at 858-552-1700. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.