The fence into the ocean shows the U.S.-Mexican border. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Friday issued a water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park due to ocean water samples exceeding state health standards.

The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the International border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use.

–City News Service