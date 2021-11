A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed Monday afternoon when a car crashed and overturned on a rural road in northern San Diego County.

The fatal wreck at Attebury Drive and Questhaven Road in Elfin Forest was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident, the CHP reported.

City News Service contributed to this article.