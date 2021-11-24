An ambulance leaves the scene of the shooting in Chula Vista on Nov. 13. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Chula Vista police announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a Nov. 13 shooting outside a bar that left a 41-year-old man dead and a teenager wounded.

Tracy Reasonover, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, was arrested Tuesday in Springfield, Illinois, Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Springfield police located Reasonover and arrested him for allegedly violating parole conditions, Peak said. CVPD detectives went to Springfield to interview Reasonover, and assisted local authorities with a search warrant of the residence where Reasonover was arrested.

The suspect remains in custody in Illinois, pending extradition to San Diego County, where he will be booked on suspicion of murder, Peak said.

At 2 a.m. Nov. 13, police responded to reports of a fight inside the On the Rocks Cocktail Bar at 656 E St., Peak said. The fight moved outside the bar and someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims. Richard Bernal, 41, and a 17-year-old male were treated by officers and paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. Bernal died, while the teenager is in stable condition, Peak said.

“The reason for the fight and the involvement of both victims in the fight is still being determined,” Peak said.

An investigation determined that Reasonover fled to the Chicago area, Peak said.

Peak said the case remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.