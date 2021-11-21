CHP and FBI check how an armored truck’s door opened, sending bags of bills flying. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities were expected to have more information Monday about the search for those who helped themselves to cash spilled from an armored truck on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The FBI has joined the California Highway Patrol in the investigation of Friday’s cash grab, but neither agency reported anything new Sunday.

A man and woman who allegedly took some of the cash were detained at the scene of the mishap, which happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway at Cannon Road.

The two unidentified people were released at the scene Friday and not charged, the CHP said.

Bags of cash fell out of the armored truck and burst open, sending currency blowing across the roadway and halting traffic in the area while authorities – and opportunistic commuters – collected the scattered money.

A witness’ cellphone video posted online by KUSI News showed people who apparently had jumped out of halted vehicles hurrying to snatch cash off the pavement.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” said the young woman who shot the footage. “Someone dropped money all over the freeway.”

How the sacks of currency of various denominations wound up tumbling out of a side door on the armored car was not immediately clear.

CHP officials warned those who picked up the cash that they were likely to be identified via the video images recorded by bystanders. They could face theft charges.

“It’s better for them to do the honesty policy than to wait for us to track them down and knock on their door,” CHP Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

Anyone who pocketed some of the cash was urged to turn the money in at the CHP’s Vista station at 435 La Tortuga Drive.

– City News Service