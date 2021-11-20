The San Diego-Coronado Bridge. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was killed Friday afternoon when four jet skis collided under the Coronado Bridge, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police reported.

The Harbor Police said the collision was reported at 12:26 p.m. and a Coast Guard vessel responded to the scene.

Coast Guard personnel pulled an unresponsive man from the water and began CPR, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

He was described as 20- to 30-years old. His identity was not immediately released.

The Harbor Police said others involved in the collision were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.