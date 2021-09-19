The damaged Mazda with the scooter underneath. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 35-year-old man riding an electric scooter was struck and killed Saturday night by a vehicle in Balboa Park, San Diego Police reported.

A 2012 Mazda 3 was heading northeast in the 2800 block of Pershing Drive when it struck the scooter about 10:55 p.m. Police said the scooter was in the bike lane at the time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not known whether the 17-year-old girl driving the car was arrested or cited.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.