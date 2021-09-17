A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two dogs loose on Interstate 805 caused a multi- vehicle collision near North Park Friday.

A man chasing two dogs — possibly huskies — was reported near University Avenue on the 805 around 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s computer-aided dispatch system. Dispatchers recorded a pileup of four or five vehicles including a Jeep Cherokee and a big rig, which blocked the middle lanes.

It was unclear if anyone involved was hurt, including the dogs.

The San Diego Fire Department was on scene to clear the road.

–City News Service