An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A man walking along Orange Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood was seriously injured Wednesday evening after he was hit by a pickup truck, San Diego Police reported Thursday.

The 59-year-old victim was walking east on Orange Avenue just after 6 p.m. when he came to 42nd Street and “safely left the curb to cross,” said Officer Robert Heims.

A 23-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram made a left turn and struck the pedestrian in the middle of the road.

The victim suffered an open fracture to his left arm.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was not arrested at the time of the accident.

The identities of the driver and pedestrian were not immediately released and the investigation was continuing Thursday.