Kirsten Rain Tomlinson. Photo via YouTube screenshot

A judge sentenced a man to four years in prison Thursday for an Escondido hit-and-run that killed a teen-ager 15 months ago.

Paul Anthony Lissona, 30, of Escondido, pleaded guilty in July to a felony hit-and-run charge in connection with the death of Kirsten Rain Tomlinson, 17.

The victim was with three friends when Lissona hit her around 12:35 a.m. on June 6, 2020. The vehicle, an SUV, was heading northbound at high speed on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive.

Tomlinson died at the scene, despite efforts by her friends and nearby neighbors to render aid, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP called on the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Highlander with front-end damage in connection with the fatality.

A civilian’s tip led to Lissona’s arrest the day after the teen’s death.

– City News Service