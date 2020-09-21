Share This Article:

A man who allegedly struck and killed a 17-year-old girl with his SUV in Escondido, then drove off , pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony hit-and-run charge.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Paul Anthony Lissona, 30, of Escondido faces up to four years in state prison if convicted of the June 6 death of Kirsten Rain Tomlinson, who was struck on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive and died at the scene.

Shortly after Tomlinson was killed, the California Highway Patrol called on the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Highlander with front-end damage in connection with the fatality. A citizen’s tip regarding the suspect’s vehicle led to Lissona’s arrest, according to the CHP.

Bail remains set at $100,000 for Lissona, who is due back in court Oct. 28 for a readiness conference.

— City News Service

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Hit-and-Run Charge in Escondido Teenage Girl’s Death was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: