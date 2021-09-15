The parking lot where Jason Twyman was shot early Sunday morning. Photo via OnSceneTV.

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot last weekend in a crowded Grantville-area parking lot.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Jason Twyman of La Mesa mortally wounded in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that a large number of people were in the area when an unidentified man walked up to Twyman and shot him before fleeing to the west in a dark-colored vehicle, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The bystanders scattered when officers arrived, according to police.

The motive for the slaying remains unknown.

“Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses,” the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.