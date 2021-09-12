The parking lot where a man was shot early Sunday morning was taped off as police investigate. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A 40-year-old man underwent emergency surgery Sunday after being shot in the Grantville neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

“When officers from Eastern Division arrived on scene, they found a male down in a parking lot with at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper body,” Brown said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel rushed the man to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, but he was not expected to survive his injuries, the lieutenant said.

Because of the serious nature of the man’s injuries, detectives from the SDPD’s Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

“It is still early in the investigation and very little is known about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but detectives have learned that a male wearing a dark shirt walked up to the victim and fired at him before fleeing westbound out of the lot in a dark vehicle,” Brown said.

Investigators were aware of a large crowd present at the time of the shooting, and they scattered immediately when police arrived. Detectives would like to speak to them, Brown said.

The victim was identified, but his name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.