A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person was killed Sunday morning when a speeding vehicle flew off the Interstate 15 north of Escondido and went down an embankment.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. near the Camino del Rey overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the small vehicle was moving at 120 mph when it went from Lane No. 1 across the freeway and off the road, the CHP said.

Few details were immediately available, but the CHP said one victim may have been ejected from the vehicle when it crashed.

An investigation into the crash was underway Sunday morning.

City News Service contributed to this article.