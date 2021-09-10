A Desert Hot Springs Police cruiser. Courtesy of the department

A man accused in a fatal shooting near the Desert Hot Springs Police Station earlier this week was arrested Friday in San Diego County, authorities said.

Daniel Ray Martinez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $1 million, according to Desert Hot Springs police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim near the police station parking lot at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who had not been publicly identified as of Friday afternoon, died at an area hospital.

Investigators identified Martinez as the suspect – how they linked him to the shooting was not revealed, nor was the motive – and arrested him at an undisclosed location in San Diego County.

Martinez is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to jail records.

– City News Service