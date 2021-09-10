Norberto Sanchez seen at March 2019 court hearing. Image via Fox5SanDiego.com

A judge on Friday sentenced a man who gunned down his stepmother in Chula Vista to 40 years to life in state prison.

Norberto Sanchez, 57, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and to personally using a firearm in connection with the March 2, 2019, slaying of Maria Esther Gonzalez, 65.

At Sanchez’s arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Bree Garcia said the victim was struck in the head by a TV tray. Her injuries indicated she had attempted to shield herself from the blows.

Following that attack, the prosecutor said, Sanchez retrieved a gun and shot her four times.

According to Chula Vista police, a woman called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. that day and informed dispatchers that her uncle had just called and told her he had killed his father’s wife.

She reported her uncle was on his way to her house on Arizona Street, and officers arrested Sanchez there. Other officers found Gonzalez at a home in the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

– City News Service