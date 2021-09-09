The crime scene in Otay Mesa on Thursday morning. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested a Spring Valley woman Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her boyfriend two months ago at the South Bay home they once shared.

Amanda Smith Rosales, 46, was taken into custody Thursday morning as she left her residence and booked on suspicion of murdering David Earl Jones, 38, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a medical emergency in the 3200 block of Caminito Quixote early on July 8 found Jones mortally wounded in the entryway of the Otay Mesa home, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Jones died at the scene.

Dispatchers said the initial call came in from a woman requesting medical aid for her boyfriend, who she claimed she found bleeding when he came to their door.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Rosales was being held without bail at Las Colinas women’s jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

– City News Service